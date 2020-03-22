Coloradans utilize sewing skills to make masks during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Hundreds of people across Colorado are using their sewing skills to help in the coronavirus crisis, making masks that they say could be used by first responders, people in nursing homes and potentially medical professionals.

Codi Natelli helps run the Facebook group "Colorado Crafting for a Cause."

"I have this huge network of skilled crafters, how do I put that to use?", said Natelli.

Natelli says the masks they're making are not meant to replace the N95.

She says at the very least, they could be worn over N95 masks to protect them while medical professionals wait for more supplies to come in.

One of the designs they're using was put out by a health group in Indiana.

Natelli says they use polypropylene fabric to construct the masks, and line the outside with another fabric such as cotton.

"I grew up with the idea that it takes a village and we need the village right now. We need everyone. This is an all hands on deck, do what you can kind of situation," said Natelli.

She says the goal is to have most of the masks ready to distribute within a week. She says they will use a no-contact pickup method to gather the masks and will sterilize them before donating.

FOX31 contacted several local hospital systems Saturday evening to ask if they plan to accept these kind of masks.

A spokesperson with HealthONE responded, saying they are not accepting them yet but are trying to better understand if there might be a use for something like the masks in the coming days, weeks or months.