Coloradans urged to donate blood after blizzard forces donation cancellations

DENVER (KDVR) — The nonprofit blood services provider, Vitalant is asking eligible Coloradans to donate blood if they can. Due to the blizzard, some donation centers were forced to close and multiple blood drives were canceled. Vitalant is now down nearly 600 units of blood.

Many depend on blood donations for vital transfusions. On average, 450 donations are needed every day to meet patient demand in the Colorado region.

“We’re asking donors as they are safely able to reach a nearby Vitalant donation center or upcoming blood drive to help build up the supply to pre-blizzard levels.” said Anne Burtchaell, Mountain Division Vice President at Vitalant.

Platelet donations which are mainly used for those undergoing chemotherapy, are constantly needed because of their short shelf life. Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type, is also in high demand. However, Vitalant encourages anyone to donate no matter their blood type.

There are nine donation centers in the Colorado region. Call 303-363-2300 to make a donation appointment or visit vitalant.org.

Vitalant has strict COVID safety and health guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone who donates.