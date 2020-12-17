Coloradans stepping up to help food banks like never before

DENVER (KDVR) — As the pandemic rolls on, plenty of Coloradans are finding themselves picking through their pockets just to help those in need.

It’s been a blessing for non-profit organizations like the Denver based ‘Food Bank of the Rockies’ who’s seen its food supplies soar.

According to Food Bank of the Rockies, 1 in 7 Coloradans do not know where their next meal will come from.

For kids in our state, that figure is even lower: 1 in 5.

“When COVID-19 hit, we knew Food Bank of the Rockies would be called upon like in any other time,” said Erin Pulling, CEO of the nonprofit.

Requests started piling up back in March, but fortunately so did the number of people looking to volunteer and donate.

“Which is making it possible for us to distribute more food than we ever have before. Right now it’s 60% more food than we were distributing one year ago,” Pulling said.

With 125 volunteers working tirelessly every single day, they’re making sure Coloradans’ stomachs are full this holiday season.

“Hunger is front of mind for people. And it’s more visible. It’s more people we know. It’s our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity, people who never thought they’d be in this position. 40% of people now needing food assistance have never needed that in their lives before,” Pulling said.

Which is why, even with the support Food Bank of the Rockies has seen, they’re getting closer – but still not meeting the entire need.

The non-profit is hoping you might be able to help.

“We encourage them to visit Food Bank of the Rockies’ website at foodbankrockies.org to find out how they can receive help or give help,” Pull said.

To donate or volunteer, click here.