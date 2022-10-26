DENVER (KDVR) — Whether or not you are part of the pumpkin spice craze happening across the country, a new study of Google Trends shows Coloradans are searching for the fall-favorite more than any other state.

Magnify Money by Lending Tree did the research and put together the list of states searching for pumpkin spice lattes the most over the last five years.

Even though Colorado sits at the top of the list for searches, numbers are down significantly this year.

“Google Trends data shows that searches for pumpkin spice latte in August 2022 were 29% lower than in August 2018 — when searches hit their peak,” Lending Tree said.

Here is a look at the top five states:

Colorado Arizona Washington Nevada New Mexico

“While residents in Colorado may simply be excited for the start of the season — particularly as the state boasts infamous yellow foliage — it’s worth noting that the rest of the Western states on the list don’t have much of a fall season,” Lending Tree said.

Searches for pumpkin spice lattes are the least common in these states, according to the data:

Mississippi Vermont Louisiana Maine Rhode Island

Google Trends said that people are not just searching for pumpkin spice lattes, they are also searching for pumpkin scented products. The

The most searched pumpkin scented items on Google are:

Cat litter

Soap

Pouches

Candles

Hand lotion.

If you are looking to get a pumpkin spice latte in Colorado, we have a list of the top rated coffee shops in the state.