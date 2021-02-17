Coloradans scramble to find a way home after historic Texas storm

AUSTIN, Texas (KDVR) — Two Colorado women are trying to find their way home after the historic winter storm in Texas canceled flights and forced many to stay put.

“It’s been pretty treacherous. The ice hanging from the buildings and trees — it’s just incredible,” said Lisa Milster.

Milster and a friend went to the Austin area for a girls’ trip. Sunday night, they lost power and woke up to a 50-degree home the following morning. They were able to find another nearby house with heat, but have been trying to get back to Colorado for days.

“We’ve had three or four canceled flights and I’ve spent hours on the phone with Southwest Airlines,” said Milster.

The pair decided to rent a car and drive to Dallas, hoping to have better luck catching a flight to Denver there. The 200-mile trip was along dangerous ice-packed roads.

“We’ve definitely hit some icy spots and have had to grip the steering wheel and hang on. So we’ll see, we want to get back,” said Milster.

Milster said they planned to sleep at the airport Wednesday night to catch an early flight to Denver Thursday.