Coloradans react to vaccine lottery announcement

DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone 18 and up who has been vaccinated is now eligible for what’s being called Comeback Cash in Colorado.

“This is money that otherwise would have gone towards advertising and marketing. We are doing a drawing to make sure it goes right to you!” Polis said in a press conference Tuesday.

Starting June 4, five people will be eligible to win $1 million each and they already have your info.

“COVID-19 vaccine providers have to report, by law really, through what they signed in the CDC provider agreement, all the doses they give to the Colorado immunization system along with doses come demographic information. Things like your address, your phone number and your email address if you give it to your provider,” said Heather Roth Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Immunization Branch Chief.

The state can’t share your data due to HIPAA but you can opt-out if your name is selected.

Some folks that are already vaccinated are excited about their shot at $1 million.

“It would just be nice man. I mean, I work full time at a restaurant so I can probably take like a month off or something and just go mess around,” said Jake Todoroki of Aurora.

“I find that very exciting and I hope that I win. Definitely a good incentive,” said Audrey Hollmann and Francesea Ramshaw.

Others said the extra dough is not enough for them. “If I know for a fact I was going to get a million I would take a chance on it but if it’s not definite then chances will be slim,” said Christopher Suazo.

Polis said he wants Colorado to be as successful as other states that have done this. No word if any Colorado lawmakers plan to oppose this plan just yet.