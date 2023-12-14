DENVER (KDVR) — If you haven’t looked at your gross income before taxes — don’t. Coloradans pay thousands of dollars in total taxes even in the lowest income tax bracket.

According to Colorado Department of Revenue data, the average Coloradan pays about $25,000 in yearly taxes.

These include state, local and federal taxes. Local and state taxes go towards products like gasoline, alcoholic beverages and registration fees to residential property and specific ownership. Meanwhile, federal taxes go towards things like social security.

Federal taxes are the same in every state, while state and local taxes are specific to where you live.

Here’s how much the average Coloradan is taking home after state, local and federal taxes.

Average total taxes paid by income

Income Average taxes $0 to $15,000 $3,342 $15,000 to $29,999 $5,439 $30,000 to $39,999 $7,987 $40,000 to $49,999 $10,207 $50,000 to $69,999 $13,945 $70,000 to $99,999 $20,290 $100,000 to $149,999 $30,790 $150,000 to $199,999 $46,596 $200,000 and more $145,430 Average $25,459 This data was taken from the Colorado Individual Income Tax Filing Guide based on the disclosure of average taxes paid by income group in 2019. The full table breaking down the state and federal taxes can be found on page two of the guide.

So, if you’re making six figures, you are really only bringing home about $70,000.

Compared to the rest of the country, Colorado isn’t one of the top states with the highest state and local taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, Colorado ranks 19th among states with the highest taxes,

While the table is enough to never look at your gross income versus your net income, you will see some of that money again.

Coloradans will be getting some money back from TABOR checks, about $800 for single filers. Once you file your taxes, the check should arrive within a few weeks. The sooner you file your taxes, the sooner the check comes in.

For more information on taxes, check the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website, which answers just about everything you need to know when it comes to taxes.