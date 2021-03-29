Coloradans navigate appointment process as state prepares to open eligibility to general population

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Friday the general public will be allowed to get COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado. Heavy demand is expected as people try to make appointments. Coloradans 16 and older will be eligible.

“It’s hard to navigate,” said Doug Ward, who is helping people get vaccinated.

Ward— who works logistics helping military families relocate their pets— has been dedicating his free time to connecting people to helpful information online.

“We’ve been this little bandaid solution for distributing information,” he said.

His website, VaccineHunter.org, and the companion Facebook page with thousands of followers, are crowdsourcing information on where extra doses are located.

He is also driving followers to a website called VaccineSpotter.org— an aggregator that combs through various pharmacy websites and posts available appointments every minute.

“[Vaccine Spotter has] been a game changer because we don’t have a centralized system in Colorado,” Ward said.

Vaccine navigators suggest first checking with a preferred clinic or pharmacy directly. If that doesn’t work, try VaccineSpotter.org.

“Just be patient and keep checking,” Ward said.

If your time is flexible, and you’re able to travel, consider casting a wide geographical net. Less populated areas have been found to offer more availability.

Consider showing up early to a mass vaccination event if the location allows that flexibility. Long wait times have been reported due to unregistered people showing up. Also, experts say people should arrive prepared by already using the bathroom ahead of time and by bringing snacks and water for a potential wait.