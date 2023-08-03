DENVER (KDVR) — Average pay in Colorado during The Great Depression was pretty good compared to what people living in the state make now.

In essence, the average Coloradan during The Great Depression made over $82,000 in today’s money. But the average Coloradan last year made less than $70,000 by the same metric.

The Great Depression is described as the longest and deepest economic downturn in the history of the United States, beginning with the stock market crash in August of 1929 and finally coming to an end with World War II in 1941.

A compilation of income statistics shows that the average Coloradan made approximately $4,339.87 in net income during 1930, according to the U.S. Treasury Department Bureau of International Revenue.

That income in December of 1930 is worth $82,244.31 in June of 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index inflation calculator.

However, the average Coloradan did not make nearly that much in 2022.

Last year, the average Coloradan made $67,870, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That income in December of 2022 would be worth $69,770.75 in June of 2023.

On the bright side, things could be looking up. Between June 2022 and June 2023, the state’s median yearly pay rose 7.4%, the 10th-highest rate among U.S. states and the District of Columbia, according to the most recent analysis of payroll data by ADP Pay Insights.