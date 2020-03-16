Coloradans in quarantine react to empty grocery shelves back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Two Coloradoans in quarantine in California are trying to make sense of food and supplies flying off grocery store shelves in the Denver metro.

"I hate to say this, but I think we're in a better situation," Sherri Pe'a of Aurora said. "It's discouraging to watch what hysteria and panic do to a population."

Pe'a and Tom Gray, of Denver, are on day three of 14 days in quarantine at a military station near San Diego; this, after being stuck at sea, confined to their cabin on the Grand Princess cruise ship in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak on board.

"You can't be unhappy, you can't be angry," Pe'a said. "You have to use the best part of you to get through this."