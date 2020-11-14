Coloradans gather in Lone Tree to show support for President Donald Trump

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Crowds of Coloradans joined thousands across the nation rallying for President Donald Trump Saturday.

Strong wind gusts didn’t stop a large crowd from gathering over Interstate 25 in Lone Tree starting at noon.

“We think our republic is worth it, it’s worth being out here in a little wind,” Activist and organizer Joy Overbeck said.

Adults, teens and even toddlers waved flags and signs showing support for President Donald Trump.

“As somebody who spent 30 years in the military to support this, it really brings out an amazing feeling of thankfulness for what we are seeing right here right now,” Vice Chair of Douglas County Republicans Andy Jones said adding, “It really shows how important the election was for so many people not only here in Douglas County but throughout the area.”

“You see all the support, we love our president, he’s doing a great job,” Chris Stone said.

Many expressing their love for the president at the rally also expressed uncertainty in current reported voter totals with signs.

“We don’t want this to ever to happen again, we don’t want to see this level of distrust in our election process,” Jones said.