DENVER (KDVR) — A Maine Mega Millions ticketholder is now $1.35 billion richer after the winning numbers were drawn on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.

There were no big winners from the drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Colorado winners

In fact, the biggest prize from the drawing was $1,000. Here is a look at all of the Colorado winners

Megaplier Colorado winners: Match 4: $1,000- 26 winners Match 3 + MB: $400- 62 winners Match 3: $20- 1,533 winners Match 2 + MB: $20- 1,334 winners Match 1 + MB: $8- 11,011 winners Match 0 + MB: $4- 27,365

Colorado winners Match 4: $500- 27 Match 3 + MB: $200- 93 winners Match 3: $10- 2,119 winners Match 2 + MB: $10- 1,935 winners Match 1 + MB: $4- 14,215 Match 0 + MB: $2- 35,196 winners



The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Jan. 17 with a starting jackpot of $20 million.