DENVER (KDVR) — A Maine Mega Millions ticketholder is now $1.35 billion richer after the winning numbers were drawn on Friday night.
The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.
There were no big winners from the drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.
Colorado winners
In fact, the biggest prize from the drawing was $1,000. Here is a look at all of the Colorado winners
- Megaplier Colorado winners:
- Match 4: $1,000- 26 winners
- Match 3 + MB: $400- 62 winners
- Match 3: $20- 1,533 winners
- Match 2 + MB: $20- 1,334 winners
- Match 1 + MB: $8- 11,011 winners
- Match 0 + MB: $4- 27,365
- Colorado winners
- Match 4: $500- 27
- Match 3 + MB: $200- 93 winners
- Match 3: $10- 2,119 winners
- Match 2 + MB: $10- 1,935 winners
- Match 1 + MB: $4- 14,215
- Match 0 + MB: $2- 35,196 winners
The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Jan. 17 with a starting jackpot of $20 million.