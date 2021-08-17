Coloradans collecting donations to help Haitians with basic needs after earthquake

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A local nonprofit is collecting donations to help fund Haitians’ basic needs in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in the country.

Locally Haiti works on the ground with Haitian leaders on community development with a focus on education, healthcare and agriculture.

FOX31 caught up with the group’s executive director, Wynn Walent. He explained they do work in Petit-Trou-de-Nippes. The town was directly impacted by the recent 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

Walent spent time in Haiti in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 quake. He will use lessons learned from that event’s disaster relief.

One of those includes ensuring relief money makes it into the hands of local leaders who know their community’s needs best.

The group is currently taking donations to help with immediate basic needs in Petit Trou. Visit the group’s website for more information.