CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — At the base of Castle Rock’s Challenge Hill, a large sign serves as a warning for those venturing up.

Warning: This is an extreme trail. Use at your own risk.

But even as snow blanketed the area, there was Eric Lawson, performing lap after lap after lap.

“It’s tough,” he said. “The snow definitely makes it a little bit harder. The feet are soaking wet, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Lawson said he tries to climb the incline every day, an exercise routine that’s normally perfectly dry in late May.

“I don’t remember snow this late in the year, this close to June, so it’s definitely different,” he said.

Late-May snow welcomed in drought conditions

A few miles away at Castle Rock Bike and Ski, owner KC Neel spent the afternoon tuning up bikes as snow fell outside.

“Welcome to spring in Colorado, right?” she said. “If we don’t like it, wait 15 minutes, isn’t that what they say?”

The snow meant business at the bike shop was a bit slower than usual, but Neel said it’s well worth it.

“It’s hard to complain about this, knowing how much we need it,” Neel said.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting up to a foot of snow in Castle Rock through Saturday. Warm pavement meant much of that snow melted as it fell Friday.

“What’s going to be messy are the trails, they’ll be messy for awhile,” says Neel. “So there will be a lot of people who are bumming, and itching to get back on there, but we all know obviously that we need it.”

