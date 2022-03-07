DENVER (KDVR) — A creative social media campaign to help Ukrainians is spreading across the world and making its way to Colorado. People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no intention of going, but with the intention of providing support and financial assistance to those impacted by war.

The effort is sweeping the nation because so many want to help but feel helpless. People are showing their generosity from thousands of miles away, and it’s all done in the palm of their hand with a cellphone.

Ukrainians are caught in bombings, crossfire and conflict as the Russian invasion continues. More than 1.7 million people have fled the country, but millions more remain in a warzone with little to no shelter, food or money.

Anu Erdenebileg lives in Colorado but tells FOX31 she’s an immigrant originally from Mongolia. She moved to Denver in 2002 and said she’s deeply disturbed by the invasion.

“It’s madness right now,” Erdenebileg said. “I just feel so sorry for them. As a human being, I just felt like I needed to reach out and do something.”

And that’s exactly what she did from Denver. Erdenebileg made three multi-night reservations with three different Airbnb hosts in Kyiv. She has no plans to travel to the country in April, but the financial assistance will aid in the humanitarian crisis, helping Ukrainian families in need.

“Just knowing that I helped a little tiny bit to somebody, it feels good,” Erdenebileg expressed.

She’s making a difference from 9,000 miles away and shared the messages between her and the hosts with FOX31.

Erdenebileg wrote, “Hope someday soon we will visit your beautiful city! Stay safe. Slava Ukraina!”

The response from the host read, “I’m deeply touched! Your help is priceless in these hard times for Ukrainians. I accept your help and would love to welcome you and your family and friends when all this horror is gone. Thank you so much once again.”

The bookings are part of a swirling global campaign. The CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, tweeted on Friday that in just 48 hours, more than 61,000 nights were booked in Ukraine, totaling $1.9 million for Ukrainian hosts.

Airbnb is also helping fleeing refugees find safe shelter by offering free, short-term housing for up to 10,000 Ukrainians.

Erdenebileg is encouraging other Coloradans to pay it forward and get involved.

“I think we can all just help with any means we can,” Erdenebileg said. “Just be there for each other.”