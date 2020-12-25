Coloradans attend Christmas Eve services with COVID precautions in place

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 is not keeping people from going to church for Christmas.

At Riverside Church in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood, Christmas Eve service was celebrated at 4 p.m.

The church has a capacity of about 2,500 seats. A few hundred people attended, properly spaced.

“We want to worship and we know, this time, it looks a little bit different,” says Riverside Associate Pastor Landis Elder.

At All Souls Catholic Church in Englewood, Mass was held outside. The church provided bales of hay for parishioners. The hay also served as a 6-foot measuring stick.

“Our people want to worship,” adds Riverside’s Elder. “And they’ve complied with everything that we’ve asked. We’re really blessed in that.”

Channel 2 will broadcast Midnight Mass.