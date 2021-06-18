Coloradans are changing summer travel plans thanks decline of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — A brand new survey shows Coloradans are changing their summer vacation plans based off promising signs in the battle against COVID-19.

Researchers at ‘The Vacationer’ questioned folks in our region and across the country at the beginning of June and what they found is this:

When it comes to ranking the most important vacation activities to do this summer, a whopping 61% of people living in the Mountain West simply want to relax.

Nearly 59% say seeing family is important to them.

When it comes to wearing masks on summer vacations this year, roughly 43% of Coloradans and other folks living in the west say they would.

That’s compared to a national average of 61% who would still wear masks.

Researchers say the results make sense given our location.

“It’s a little more open space than some of the more city regions where, particularly where we are, we’re right by Philly. There’s a lot of stuff where there’s a little more density in terms of the population there,” explained Eric Jones, co-owner of The Vacationer.

Sightseeing, experiencing local culture with food and drinks and exploring nature also ranked high on the list for people living in the Mountain West.

For a closer look at the new survey, click here.

