Collom Fire burns in Moffat County

The Collom Fire sparked in Moffat County on June 15, 2021. (Credit: Moffat County Sheriff’s Office)

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials said a wildfire sparked Tuesday in sage and oak brush in Moffat County.

As of Tuesday night, ground and air resources were actively fighting the fire, which was burning west of Moffat County Road 51 and south of Moffat County Road 32, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Moffat County Road 51 was closed because of firefighting efforts.

The Bureau of Land Management, Craig Fire Protection District and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Crew were actively fighting the fire Tuesday night.

The county was set to enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Wednesday.