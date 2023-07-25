More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Some 7,400 people who attended a now-defunct college in Colorado will get $130 million in student loan forgiveness, officials announced Tuesday.

Those people attended Colorado-based locations of CollegeAmerica. Attorney General Phil Weiser led a yearslong investigation into the school’s parent company, with a judge ultimately finding the school misrepresented itself to prospective students.

“CollegeAmerica knowingly took advantage of students by luring them into high-priced, low-quality programs with promises of high-earning potential and job placement that it knew were not attainable,” Weiser said in a statement. “Protecting borrowers from predatory lending and helping Coloradans navigate through student loan burdens will continue to be a priority for our office.”

Student loan relief automatic for CollegeAmerica students

Weiser led a multi-year investigation into the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, starting in 2012. The case went to trial in 2017, and a judgment against the company was delivered in 2020.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the $130 million in automatic student loan forgiveness. It applies to students who attended CollegeAmerica’s Colorado locations between Jan. 1, 2006, and July 1, 2020.

The Biden-Harris administration touted the announcement as a success.

“As long as I am president, we will never stop fighting to deliver relief to borrowers, hold bad actors accountable, and bring the promise of college to more Americans,” reads a statement attributed to President Joe Biden.

CollegeAmerica campuses in Colorado stopped new enrollments in 2019, closed by September 2020 and closed all its remaining campuses in August 2021, according to a release from the White House.