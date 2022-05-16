AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The fallout continues after officials announced former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s partner is facing criminal charges for allegedly making up a sexual assault complaint tip against a city councilor who was pushing for Wilson’s firing.

Robin Niceta, Wilson’s partner, was a social services worker in Arapahoe County but resigned on May 4. She allegedly made anonymous, false reports of child sexual abuse to her employer against Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

FOX31 reached out to one of Jurinsky’s friends. Elisha Erdman is the Bar Manager of JJ’s Place, owned by Jurinsky. According to the affidavit, Erdman told investigators: “You can rob this place, burn this place down, break the windows out, but you never go after another person’s kid.”

She continued, saying. “[She’s] a very good mother and would never do such a thing.”

JJ’s Place is located in Aurora, where Niceta falsely claimed she witnessed Jurinsky committing a sex act on her son.

“It’s disgusting, it’s horrific,” Erdman told FOX31. “There are sick people out there. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Investigators interviewed her back in April. She said she was sick to her stomach when she heard the allegations. She said Jurinsky’s son has only been at the restaurant a handful of times with his mom.

“He’s always been cleaned and he’s always been loved. He’s a happy little boy, he really is,” Erdman said.