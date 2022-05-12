DENVER (KDVR) – Those living near or expecting to travel through Denver’s City Park this weekend should brace for a marathon that is scheduled to bring hundreds of trotting Coloradans to the area.

The 16th Annual Denver Colfax Marathon will bring seven races in two days to town where it will run through various parts of Lakewood and Denver. The route can be seen below, and the schedule for the rolling closures is precisely outlined below the map.

2022 Denver Colfax Marathon Course Map

Saturday, May 14 closures

During the 5K race from 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m A partial closure will be in place on York Street in the northbound curb lane from 21st Avenue to 17th Avenue. A closure will be in place in the westbound curb lane from 17th Avenue to Steele Street.



Sunday, May 15 closures

During the marathon, half-marathon, urban 10 miler and marathon relay 6 – 8 a.m. – York Street from 23rd Avenue to Colfax Avenue will be closed. 6 – 8 a.m. – 23rd Avenue from York Street and Colorado Blvd will be closed. 6 – 10 a.m. – 17th Avenue from Detroit to York will be closed to vehicles. 6 – 10 a.m. – Westbound Colfax Avenue from Elizabeth Street to Speer Blvd. will be closed to vehicles. 6 – 8:45 a.m. – On Raleigh Street, south/northbound traffic from Colfax to 17th Avenue will be closed. 6 – 11 a.m. – Westbound Colfax Ave from I-25 to Garrison in Lakewood will be closed. 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – The following streets will close at least one lane: Lawrence Street from Speer to 17th Street. 17th Street to 17th Avenue. 17th Avenue to Vine Street. 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – North and Southbound Vine Street from 17th Avenue to 22nd Avenue will be closed. 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – There will be a one-lane closure on 22nd Avenue from Vine Street to Gaylord Street. 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Gaylord Street from 22nd Avenue to 21st Avenue will be closed.



In addition to the races, the Cigna Denver Colfax Marathon Expo will be held on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. as well as on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are participating any of the races, outside of the 5K, then you are required to attend the Expo to grab your bib number and racing packet.

If you are planning on attending any of the races as a spectator, then check out the spectator info pamphlet, which suggests grabbing a spot to view the waves of runners

If you plan on watching the marathon 14th Avenue to Larimer Empower Field at Mile High Sloan’s Lake Rocky Mountain College of Arts & Design Dudley & Colfax, near the former Rockley Music



If you plan on attending the half marathon Denver Zoo Exit Point 14th Avenue and Larimer 17th Avenue



If you plan on attending the Urban 10 Rocky Mountain College of Arts & Design Empower Field at Mile High 14th Avenue and Larimer



Be sure to brace for delays in your schedule and if you’re participating, stay safe while out on the road.