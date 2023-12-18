DENVER (KDVR) — The intersection of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora will stay closed for the foreseeable future as crews continue to fight hotspots from Saturday’s five-alarm fire.

The intersection was first closed by the Aurora Police Department to assist Aurora Fire Rescue with the fire, which broke out around 12:48 p.m. Saturday.

Aurora Fire said that the bare wood in the under-construction apartment building is what continues to catch fire and create new hotspots for crews to put out.

Aurora Fire said there was no timeline on when the intersection may reopen or when the investigation will be able to begin.

However, Aurora Fire anticipated that crews would have to fight the emerging hotspots for at least another day or two after Monday.

Aurora Fire provides operational updates on firefight

Aurora Fire Rescue has started using drones to help with “operational concerns,” including using thermal cameras to look for hotspots. This provides firefighters the information needed to put more water on those spots, as well as provides a preliminary start to the fire investigation.

The hot spots are expected to sustain for another day or so, and the size of the building combined with the hot spots has created difficulties for the crews on scene. An Aurora Fire public information officer said bare wood is still catching fire, and natural gas was being used in the building along with other utilities.

The building is a significant collapse hazard, an Aurora Fire public information officer said, and no investigatory crews have entered the building because of that.

Questions were also raised as to whether this is related to the recent fire on Addison Court, which was also a building under construction.

However, there’s been no investigatory connection established between the two fires.

Initial reports were that construction crews were in the building and had to be evacuated, Aurora Fire shared. It’s not clear where in the building the crews were located.

Aurora Fire will bring in construction equipment to knock down the remaining walls, as portions of the building have already begun to crumble.