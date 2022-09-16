JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity.

CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.

Several fire agencies have responded to the area. SkyFOX flew over the scene and spotted smoke coming from a building near 17250 West Colfax Avenue.

Fire activity in Golden (SkyFOX)

FOX31’s Carly Moore is headed to the scene. We will provide updates here when we have more details.