Cole Finegan sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – The District of Colorado has a new United States Attorney. Cole Finegan took the oath of office before United States District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello on Wednesday morning.

“I am honored to serve the people of Colorado as United States Attorney,” U.S. Attorney Finegan said. “I am excited to work with the talented and dedicated staff of this office, as well as our colleagues in law enforcement and the defense bar.”

President Biden nominated Finegan on September 28, he was confirmed by the United States Senate on November 19.

The United States Attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in Colorado, overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation on behalf of the United States Government.

Finegan leaves private practice as the Regional Managing Partner for the Americas to return to public office. He has served as the Chief of Staff for the Denver Mayor, Chief of Staff for the Denver City Attorney and Chief Legal Counsel in the Office of the Governor for the State of Colorado.

Finegan’s charitable work includes serving on boards, including the ‘I Have A Dream’ Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Denver Public Schools Foundation. He also contributed to the creation of a Family Justice Center which addresses domestic violence.

Matthew Kirsch served as acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado from March 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021.