DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service said the low temperature recorded on Thursday morning was negative 11 degrees, breaking the previous record of negative 7 set in 2022.

Since the start of the year, there have been five days where the temperature dipped below zero degrees, according to the NWS.

Lowest temperatures

Here is a look at those days where the lowest temperature of the day hit below zero degrees.

Feb. 23: negative 11 degrees

Jan. 30: negative 10 degrees

Feb. 22: negative 7 degrees

Jan. 31: negative 7 degrees

Jan. 29: negative 5 degrees

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Denver was negative 29 degrees in 1875. The coldest winter ever recorded in Denver was the 1898-1899 season when the average temperature was 24.6 degrees, according to the NWS.