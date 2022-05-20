DENVER (KDVR) — A late-May winter storm has moved into the Denver metro area bringing a rain/snow mix and freezing temperatures which has caused the Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets game to be postponed until Saturday afternoon.

The forecast high temperature for Saturday is 45 degrees, which will make it a cold one at Coors Field, but not the coldest ever.

But how low were temperatures for the Rockies’ coldest games at home in team history and in the month of May? We reached out to the organization to find out.

The first of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves was 23 degrees at game time on April 23, 2013, making it the coldest in team history. But the coldest first-pitch temp in May was 36 degrees against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 1, 2002. And the next lowest first-pitch temperature was 38 degrees on May 23, 1995 vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Since the game is rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. and the high usually doesn’t hit until around 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., there’s a slight chance Saturday’s first game could break the lowest temperature for May or at least make the top 3 list.

The second game is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. so it could potentially have one of the top coldest first-pitch temperatures as well.

The Pinpoint Weather app has an hourly forecast temperature tool and it is expected to be 40 degrees at 1 p.m. and 44 degrees at 6 p.m. on Saturday. These numbers could possibly change between now and then.