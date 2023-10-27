DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is activating its cold weather shelter plan as the weekend forecast shows temperatures dropping into the 20s and teens overnight.

The Department of Housing Stability is opening an overnight shelter in the ballroom of the former Best Western hotel, 4595 Quebec St., and the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Oct. 28-30).

The city has additionally noted that city-owned recreation centers and libraries will be open on Sunday and Monday as daytime warming centers.

“When we see overnight low temperatures at 20 degrees or lower or if there’s a wind chill advisory, watch or warning, or if there’s two inches or more of snow on the ground then we put forth our cold weather sheltering plan,” Derek Woodbury, spokesman for Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, said.

He told FOX31’s Ashley Michels the plan also takes into consideration whether or not the other shelters across the city are at or near capacity.

“Last night the network of shelters receiving funding from the City of Denver, we had about 1900 folks in our sheltering system,” he said.

The Denver Coliseum will have a capacity to house 300 people. The ballroom at the former Best Western hotel will be able to accommodate 100 people.

According to a spokesperson with Denver’s Mass Care Department Operations Center, unsheltered migrants will have access to the temporary overnight shelters during the cold weather event.

Additionally, MCDOC is pausing discharges for migrants who would have reached their maximum stay on Saturday and Sunday. Individuals and families will be allowed to stay at the shelter where they are currently housed until Monday. The spokesperson said the exemption may be extended until Tuesday, depending on the weather.

Anyone seeking shelter can find resources at denvergov.org/findshelter. The site also contains information about shelters that are more commonly accessible. If these regular shelters reach capacity, people seeking shelter will be referred to the St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., for transportation between 6-9 p.m. to stay at the Best Western or the Coliseum.

The city is asking anyone seeking shelter after 9 p.m. to go to the Coliseum, and families that need shelter to call the connection center at 303-295-3366.