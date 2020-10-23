Cold weather overflow shelter now open in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver and shelter partners have opened a 24-hour overflow emergency shelter for women and transgender people who need a warm place during the cold weather.

Women and transgender people needing shelter should go to the Samaritan House at 2301 Lawrence St. They will be transported to the emergency shelter at 1370 Elati Street.

Bayaud Enterprises operates the overflow shelter, which holds 40 people. It will be open until midday on October 27.

The Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence Street and the Crossroads Shelter, at 1901 29th Street are both open for men. Transportation to an overflow shelter sites will be provided by the city.