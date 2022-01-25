Watch: Some brave cold, snow to go ice fishing at Chatfield State Park

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday was declared a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and while most Coloradans spent the day cozying up at home, others found creative ways to enjoy the snowy weather.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Jason Clay tweeted a video of some brave outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the freezing temperatures. Under the cover of a warm ice hut, some Chatfield State Park visitors spent the day ice fishing.

While temperatures idled below freezing all day Tuesday, CPW warns that any ice on reservoirs or ponds is newly formed and thin, and to always anchor down any huts to the ice and always use extreme caution.

Parts of the metro saw more than 5 inches of snowfall. FOX31 has compiled a list to check totals in your neck of the woods.