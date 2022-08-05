DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Dawn DeHerrera 19 years ago?

The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to find out who murdered Dawn DeHerrera after she was found dead on Jan. 2, 2003.

DPD said officers responded to a massage parlor at 2785 Speer Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the body of DeHerrera.

Police never released the circumstances surrounding DeHerrera’s death, but her case was classified as a homicide.

No suspect information has ever been released.

DeHerrera was listed as 31-years-old at the time of her murder.

Dawn DeHerrera was found dead on Jan. 2, 2003 (Denver Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

If you know something about what happened to DeHerrera, you can help investigators by calling the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. You can also contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com :

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.