COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Christopher Abeyta? Who kidnapped him?

On July 15, 1986, the Colorado Springs Police Department said seven-month-old Christopher Abeyta was taken from his parents’ bedroom sometime between 12:30-2:30 a.m. The home was located on Ashwood Circle in southwestern Colorado Springs.

Foul play is suspected in Abeyta’s kidnapping.

The investigation into Abeyta’s disappearance remains an active and open investigation with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Missing Persons and Cold Case Units.

In Feb. of 2019, CSPD tested and received results from three DNA samples from people who believed they might be Abeyta. However, the results revealed that none of the samples were a match.

Christopher’s mother, Bernice Abeyta, passed away of cancer in 2017. His father, Gil, died after a heart attack in 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of Abeyta in 2018. They used family photos and technology to create a photo of what Abeyta might look like at 32-years-old.

Christopher Abeyta as a baby, and age-progressed to 32 years old. / Photos courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

In 2013, the family announced a $100,000 reward for information in Abeyta’s kidnapping.

Anyone with information about Christopher’s disappearance should call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. You can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.