DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Jennifer Lynn Marcum

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Jennifer Lynn Marcum, 25, went missing on Feb. 17, 2003. She was last known to be headed to Denver International Airport. Her brown, 1999 four-door Saturn was later found abandoned in the area of the 8500 block of Pena Blvd near DIA, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

The CBI said Marcum had just moved in with Scott Kimball and was planning to travel to Seattle with him.

Kimball was convicted of murdering four people after he was released from a Colorado prison to become a paid FBI informant.

Kimball confessed to killing Marcum, but her body has never been found.

If you have any information about the location of Marcum’s body, please contact FBI agent Jonathan Grusing at 303-629-7171.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.