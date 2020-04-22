Cold case solved: Genealogy leads to suspect in 1963 Colorado murder case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that genealogy helped identify a suspect in the cold case more than 56 years later.

On August 18, 1963, 16-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Beck was found unresponsive at the Flying G Ranch near Deckers, Colorado. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Original evidence from the crime scene was used to create a DNA profile in 2007. An updated comprehensive profile was created in June 2019.

Leads from investigative genetic genealogy testing led to the identity of Peggy’s killer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will announce the identity of the suspect during a press conference on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.