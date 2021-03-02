Cold case: Man arrested in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man suspected of killing two women in 1982 has been arrested.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell FOX31 and Channel 2 Alan Lee Phillips is in custody for the deaths of Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer.

Court records show the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged 70-year-old Phillips with first-degree murder (after deliberation), assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Schnee and Oberholtzer were last seen Jan. 6, 1982. They were separately trying to hitchhike out of Breckenridge toward Park County, according to Summit Daily.

Oberholtzer was 29; Schnee was 21.

Oberholtzer’s body was found Jan. 7, 1982 near Highway 9 south of Breckenridge. Schnee’s was found on July 3, 1982 in Sacramento Creek.

The Summit Daily reports both women died from a single gunshot wound.

Records show Phillips’ next court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon. He is being held without bond.

Authorities have not yet provided details about how Phillips was identified as a suspect. However, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it will provide an update on a “major development in a Park County investigation” on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The news conference will be live streamed on KDVR.com and in the FOX31 app.