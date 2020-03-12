COGCC anounces $18.25 Million Penalty for Firestone Tragedy

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced in a press conference today that they are seeking an $18.25 million penalty against Kerr McGee, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum.

On April 17, 2017, two men were killed in a home explosion in Firestone. Because of this tragedy, the penalty announced is the largest enforcement penalty ever sought by the COGCC. It is also the maximum amount possible.

“On April 17, 2017, an unthinkable tragedy happened in Firestone that forever changed the lives of the Martinez family. Our hearts still grieve for Erin Martinez’s family members who lost their lives,” said COGCC Director Jeff Robbins.

According to a press release from the COGCC, the majority of the funds are proposed to be used “to help increase public safety by funding projects relevant to oil and gas flowline monitoring and air emissions.”







