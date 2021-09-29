Coffee: What makes it so good?

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are cooling down and many people are making the switch from iced coffee to a hot cup of joe. What makes coffee so good?

For some, it’s the instant boost of caffeine. But for others, it’s simply the comfort of holding a warm glass to start the day.

According to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups each day.

Roasts:

Dark Roast

Medium Roast

Medium-Dark Roast

Light Roast

“Many consumers assume that the strong, rich flavor of darker roasts indicates a higher level of caffeine, but the truth is that light roasts actually have a slightly higher concentration,” according to the National Coffee Association.

Specialty orders

Here’s a look at some popular varieties that are ordered at coffee shops:

Top coffee cities in America

Recently, Wallet Hub released a list of the 2021 best coffee cities in America. Here’s where each city landed:

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score 1 Portland, OR 64.29 51 Newark, NJ 40.17 2 San Francisco, CA 63.40 52 San Antonio, TX 40.08 3 Seattle, WA 62.07 53 Nashville, TN 39.85 4 Orlando, FL 60.12 54 Omaha, NE 39.84 5 Pittsburgh, PA 58.82 55 Charlotte, NC 39.30 6 Honolulu, HI 58.61 56 Tucson, AZ 39.18 7 Tampa, FL 56.87 57 Chandler, AZ 38.42 8 Miami, FL 55.89 58 Riverside, CA 38.16 9 San Diego, CA 55.80 59 Reno, NV 38.16 10 Boston, MA 55.36 60 Jacksonville, FL 37.82 11 Minneapolis, MN 54.24 61 Baltimore, MD 37.60 12 Los Angeles, CA 53.79 62 St. Paul, MN 37.53 13 Denver, CO 53.09 63 Arlington, TX 37.19 14 Long Beach, CA 52.40 64 Phoenix, AZ 37.13 15 New Orleans, LA 52.31 65 Louisville, KY 36.93 16 Oakland, CA 51.53 66 Lincoln, NE 36.91 17 Jersey City, NJ 51.15 67 Bakersfield, CA 36.67 18 Washington, DC 50.68 68 Chula Vista, CA 35.96 19 Irvine, CA 50.55 69 Fort Wayne, IN 35.88 20 New York, NY 50.39 70 North Las Vegas, NV 35.72 21 San Jose, CA 50.38 71 Norfolk, VA 35.61 22 Las Vegas, NV 50.31 72 Gilbert, AZ 35.59 23 Atlanta, GA 50.21 73 Irving, TX 35.49 24 Austin, TX 49.72 74 Aurora, CO 35.08 25 Sacramento, CA 49.52 75 Baton Rouge, LA 34.89 T-26 Chicago, IL 48.72 76 Chesapeake, VA 34.80 T-26 Houston, TX 48.72 77 Wichita, KS 34.71 28 Anaheim, CA 48.35 78 Garland, TX 34.01 29 Cincinnati, OH 46.78 79 Hialeah, FL 33.97 30 Dallas, TX 46.48 80 Milwaukee, WI 33.91 31 Boise, ID 46.38 81 El Paso, TX 33.16 32 Scottsdale, AZ 46.10 82 Cleveland, OH 32.89 33 Philadelphia, PA 45.80 83 Columbus, OH 32.83 34 Plano, TX 44.46 84 Lexington-Fayette, KY 32.53 35 Fremont, CA 43.48 85 Mesa, AZ 31.99 36 Oklahoma City, OK 43.33 86 Memphis, TN 31.20 37 Indianapolis, IN 43.30 87 Durham, NC 30.87 38 Albuquerque, NM 43.28 88 Fresno, CA 30.52 39 St. Louis, MO 43.08 89 Stockton, CA 30.17 40 Fort Worth, TX 42.77 90 Birmingham, AL 29.40 41 Madison, WI 42.72 91 Henderson, NV 29.39 42 Colorado Springs, CO 42.71 92 Lubbock, TX 28.99 43 Buffalo, NY 42.33 93 Winston-Salem, NC 28.66 44 Tulsa, OK 41.42 94 Corpus Christi, TX 27.72 45 Kansas City, MO 41.38 95 Glendale, AZ 26.98 46 Virginia Beach, VA 41.18 96 Greensboro, NC 25.68 47 Anchorage, AK 41.07 97 Laredo, TX 25.01 48 St. Petersburg, FL 40.82 98 San Bernardino, CA 24.24 49 Raleigh, NC 40.81 99 Toledo, OH 23.98 50 Santa Ana, CA 40.43 100 Detroit, MI 22.54 Credit: Wallet Hub

Coffee Makers

Traveling with your coffee

If you’re commuting, here are some great options to help keep your coffee hot or cold:

Cost

The cost of coffee varies depending on where you live, but a basic cup can set you back by as much as $5 and a bag can set you back more than $8.

According to a recent survey by TopCashback.com, 50% of Americans set a budget for coffee.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over. Here are the findings from TopCashback.com:

Do you like to treat yourself by going out for coffee?

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

How much do you typically spend per month on coffee?

0-$20: 44%

$21-$50: 37%

$51-$80: 13%

$81-$100: 3%

Over $100: 3%

National Coffee Day Deals

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Delivery customers can also get a free large coffee with any purchase made through the 7NOW app.

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29 (cold-brew varieties excluded). Those who aren’t members of the chain’s loyalty program can also sign up and redeem their free cup on the spot, with any qualifying purchase.

Einstein Bros Bagels

National Coffee Day may technically be Sept. 29, but every day is a free coffee day at Einstein Bros. Bagels when you order ahead in the app. Guests that are looking to celebrate the caffeinated holiday with a side of fresh-baked bagels can redeem a complimentary hot or iced coffee with purchase when they order in the Einstein Bros. app.

Krispy Kreme

Members of Krispy Kreme’s MySweetRewards program can redeem a free coffee and doughnut of their choice at participating shops on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, those who aren’t members can still redeem a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.

In addition, Krispy Kreme is giving away a Krispy Kreme tumbler with every purchase of $50 or more through ShopKrispyKreme.

Panera Bread

Customers who walk up to the cashier at Panera (or pull up to the drive-thru) can have as much free coffee as they can handle on one condition: They have to identify themselves as a parent or caregiver.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s offers 25% off on all beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules in-store and online through Sept. 29 (online shoppers can use the code GOODSTUFF to redeem the discount). The chain is also hosting a National Coffee Day Giveaway, which will award one winner with a “Black Card” redeemable for $2,000 worth of Peet’s.

Starbucks

In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee — up to 20 ounces — for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.

Local coffee shops in Colorado

