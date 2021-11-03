Coats for Colorado needs more coats, what’s in your closet?

DENVER (KDVR) – The Coats for Colorado campaign is at the halfway point. The call for gently used winter coats has not yielded as many coats as last year at this time, but Dependable Cleaners manager Kasina Swartz says she is confident many more coats are coming in.

The Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign coat count is around 15,000.

Gently used coats are needed, like the one in your closet that you have not used for the longest time.

Coats are sorted, cleaned, and given out to organizations like Catholic Charities, Aurora Public schools, the Dream Center in Denver and women’s shelters.

But it cannot be done without you, and your coat.