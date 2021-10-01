Coats for Colorado kicks off 40th anniversary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The first day of October kicks off the 40th anniversary of the Coats for Colorado drive by FOX31 partners, Dependable Cleaners. The need has never been greater to keep Colorado warm.

Kasina Swartz loves her job as the manager of Dependable Cleaners store number one.

She loves to keep people warm, too. So does Dependable Cleaners. That is why they have been collecting, cleaning and giving coats away for 40 years.

“Warren Toltz was the owner of Dependable Cleaners in 1981 when he saw that there was a need,” said Kasina Swartz, Dependable Cleaners store manager.

When it is cold, you put on a coat. A simple luxury. But unfortunately, not everyone can afford this necessity.

“Colorado is cold. Our people need coats, we’ve seen this need, we have recognized it, and we decided that we were going to do something about it,” said Swartz.

Dependable Cleaners throughout the Front Range are now accepting gently used coats to keep Colorado warm. And they need to keep kids cozy has never been greater.

“We never get enough kids coats, never,” said Swartz.

It is the 100% guaranteed, easiest way to feel good this weekend. Donate a coat, you will feel warm, too.