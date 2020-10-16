Coats for Colorado in full swing; more donations needed

DENVER (KDVR) – For 39 years, Dependable Cleaners has put on their Coats for Colorado campaign, collecting donated coats, cleaning them, and giving them to people in need. This year, they are partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2.

The effort all started with the then-owner of Dependable Cleaners, Warren Toltz.

“He was a good man, a good person, a good human being. And that’s all you need,” said Kasina Swartz, a Dependable Cleaners store manager.

This year, FOX31 and Channel 2 are partnering with Dependable Cleaners for what is hoped to be a record-breaking year.

“I’m already going to serve at least 20 to 25 nonprofits each week, and I would like to have 2,500 coats per week,” said Swartz.

Here is where you come in! Just grab one of your gently used coats and donate it.

“You can donate your coats at any one of our 18 locations, which are mostly in the Denver metro. We have Denver Tech Center and we have Greenwood Village,” said Marie Wiggins with Dependable Cleaners’ DTC location.

At Wiggins’ store, they are busy collecting and cleaning coats — and getting ready to warm up Colorado.

You have until Nov. 30 to donate a coat. More information on Coats for Colorado can be found on our community page.