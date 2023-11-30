DENVER (KDVR) – It is the last day, but there is still time to make a positive difference in someone’s life. And all you need is a coat.

The FOX31/Channel 2 News and Dependable Cleaner’s Coats for Colorado campaign is coming to a close today. Store manager Kasina Swartz has been working non-stop to process as many coats as possible.

“We’re at 7,500 (coats) we’ve given away so far. Today we are expecting to give out 2,000,” said Swartz.

The Coats for Colorado campaign is simple. Go into your closet and look for that winter coat you do not wear any longer. Then drop it off at any Dependable Cleaners.

“An ideal one is with a functioning zipper, no holes, no tears and a hood to boot. That’s even better,“ said Swartz.

Once your coat is collected, it is cleaned, sorted, and bagged. Then it is distributed to Denver metro area local nonprofits and charities, just in time to make a difference.

Time may be running out, but the need for coats for men and children is still high.

“We are not getting as many men’s coats. That’s the reason why we need them in the worst way. Parents will hand down their coats to the next child so you don’t have a lot of coats coming in,“ said Swartz.

It may be hard to believe, but the most meaningful gift you can give this Christmas is a coat which will magically turn into a smile.

Even though the Coats for Colorado campaign officially ends today, Dependable Cleaners will still accept coats through this Sunday.