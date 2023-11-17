DENVER (KDVR) — It may be warm today but it will be cold tomorrow, figuratively speaking.

The annual FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is underway. That’s the good news. The bad news is donations are seriously low this year.

Maybe it’s because we are experiencing warm weather right now or maybe it’s because it doesn’t really feel like the holidays yet. Either way, the fact is the numbers speak for themselves, and donations are low.

“Right now, we are only at about 5,400 coats that we have given out. Last year on this day, we were at 12,000 coats. So, less than half. That’s not good.“ said Kasina Swartz, store manager with Dependable Cleaners.

Where to donate winter coats around Denver

So far, this is a very low year for the Coats for Colorado campaign. Swartz said now is the time to act.

Lightly used and good condition winter coats are what’s needed — not leather jackets, windbreakers, hoodies, vests and other coats that you would not wear in the winter.

Once you have decided what code to donate, just drop it off at any Dependable Cleaners. They are located up and down the Front Range. There is one location in Boulder and one in Parker, as well.

It may be warm now, but Old Man Winter is coming. So grab that coat and warm up somebody in need.