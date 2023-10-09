DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 will partner with Dependable Cleaners once again for the Coats for Colorado donation drive.

Residents are asked to donate new or gently used warm winter coats at any Dependable Cleaners location until Nov. 30. The coats will be cleaned and distributed to nonprofits.

“We really look forward to this event every year. This has been a pride of Dependable Cleaners for many, many years,” said Anne Robertson with Dependable Cleaners.

An early distribution was made on Monday. About 1,000 coats were donated to Catholic Charities. The coats were loaded onto a truck and taken to the Samaritan House shelter in downtown Denver.

“This donation makes a huge difference, and it comes at such a perfect time,” said Mark Hahn, director of parish and community engagement with Catholic Charities.

“We have such a need. It’s really a crisis situation right now with so many migrants coming into Colorado. They are coming to us with absolutely nothing,” Hahn said.

When he unloaded the coats at the Samaritan House warehouse and free store, there was a group of people waiting in line for help.

“We will see probably 15 to 20 people consistently at our door without any clothing, without and food,” he said.

The coats will be given to people at that location and other shelters. Other charities will get distributions throughout the season.

“It’s a small gift of true dignity,” Hahn said.