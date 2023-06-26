DENVER (KDVR) — University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is recovering Monday after surgery for blood clots in his legs.

Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime” posted a video to Instagram after his surgery at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

“I had a big blood clot in my thigh that they got out and I had some below my knee they got out. Then I’ve got one in the right leg that they’re going to get soon,” he said in the social media video post.

Sanders has a history of blood clotting issues and had two toes amputated in 2021 while at Jackson State University.

He explained on social media before the surgery that doctors want to operate on some of the remaining toes. The surgery was to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes.”

Dr. Marcus Kret is a vascular surgeon at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates with no connection to Sanders.

“I can’t say exactly what’s going on with Deion but it sure as heck sounds like these are an arterial blood clotting situation,” Kret said.

There are different kinds of blood clotting issues that people may have heard of. One is a DVT, or deep vein thrombosis.

“Most of those can be treated with simple blood thinners. Arterial blood clots on the other hand are much more concerning because they can cause a threat to a person’s limb,” he said.

Those blockages can build up over time or happen abruptly.

“There’s sort of classic symptoms of pain in the leg, cold sensation in that leg, inability to walk very far, loss of sensation,” Kret said.

Sanders said on social media that there is no talk of amputation for him right now. That was just a worst-case scenario that doctors explained.

Now CU fans, including Kret, are hoping “Coach Prime” gets better soon.