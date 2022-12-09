DENVER (KDVR) — One Front Range retailer is preparing to showcase Coach Prime merchandise.

“Coach Prime” is in reference to the new head coach for Colorado Buffaloes football, Deion Sanders.

“As soon as he signed and he was here doing the press conference, that’s when we started ordering,” said Derek Friedman, owner of SportsFan, located at 17th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The logo will be printed on T-shirts and hoodies.

Friedman said that while demand for Buffs gear is skyrocketing, orders for Denver Broncos inventory have cooled.

“People love the Broncos, so they’re always gonna buy,” he said, adding that sales have not been as strong as they were for the first couple of games.

Friedman said Coach Prime merchandise should arrive “early next week.”