COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado Springs police officer has been arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and child abuse.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, detectives became aware of allegations of criminal activity by one of their officers on March 9. Investigators initiated a separate investigation against Officer Shane Reed in which they found probable cause for arrest.

Charges against Reed:

Second degree kidnapping (F4)

Child aduse (M1)

Menacing (M3)

Harassment (M3)

Reed was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail. At the time, Reed was a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division, he has been with CSPD since March 2018.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.” -Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez

The investigation is ongoing and Reed has been placed on administrative leave.