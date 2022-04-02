COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Springs Fire responded to a traffic accident call of a Jeep that had rolled into power lines, trapping the driver inside the car.

According to Colorado Springs Fire Department, a traffic accident occurred around 11:20 a.m. at 425 West Boulder St. where a vehicle was entangled in power lines. The department worked to de-energize the power before extracting the trapped party.





CSFD worked to extract the jeep from the power lines. Photos courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Around 11:50 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department reported that all power lines had been shut down in the 400 block of West Boulder Street. The driver of the Jeep has been extricated and transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the crash investigation and line repairs are expected to last several hours, and authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.