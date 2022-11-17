DENVER (KDVR) — The latest vote update released Thursday morning in the Colorado District 3 race shows Lauren Boebert is retaining a slight lead over Adam Frisch.

The race is currently separated by 1,069 votes as of 1:30 p.m., with Boebert leading.

Ballots from overseas voters, which had to be postmarked by Nov. 8, were due Wednesday. It was also the final day to cure ballots.

The next state-mandated reporting update is on Friday. However, additional updates in the race are possible before then.

Timeline

Here is a look at the timeline for finalizing the race:

Nov. 18: State-mandated reporting update by 5 p.m.

Dec. 5: Secretary of State’s Office must certify the election or order mandatory recounts where needed. In Colorado, the law requires recounts when the tallied vote difference is within a 0.5-point margin.

Dec. 6: Deadline for candidates and political organizations to request recounts at their own expense

Dec. 13: Recounts must be completed for a mandatory recount

Dec. 15: Recounts must be completed for a requested recount

The 118th U.S. Congress is scheduled to meet in Washington starting Jan. 3.