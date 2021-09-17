CO 60 over I-25 closures begin Saturday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado 60 over Interstate 25 near Johnstown will close for bridge work, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 p.m. closures:

The northbound I-25 on-ramp from CO 60

The southbound I-25 off-ramp to CO 60

The CO 60 bridge over I-25

The southbound I-25 on-ramp from CO 60 and the northbound I-25 off-ramp to CO 60 will remain open as part of the CO 56 detour.

The closure the week of Sept. 19 for bridge demolition:

Several overnight closures of I-25 at CO 60 are planned for the week of Sept. 19. Traffic will be diverted up and over the I-25 ramps at CO 60. The CO 60 bridge over I-25 will also be closed during those times.

The closures are part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Berthoud to Johnstown Project, according to CDOT.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

