CO 60 over I-25 closures begin Saturday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado 60 over Interstate 25 near Johnstown will close for bridge work, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays.
Saturday, 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 p.m. closures:
- The northbound I-25 on-ramp from CO 60
- The southbound I-25 off-ramp to CO 60
- The CO 60 bridge over I-25
The southbound I-25 on-ramp from CO 60 and the northbound I-25 off-ramp to CO 60 will remain open as part of the CO 56 detour.
The closure the week of Sept. 19 for bridge demolition:
- Several overnight closures of I-25 at CO 60 are planned for the week of Sept. 19. Traffic will be diverted up and over the I-25 ramps at CO 60. The CO 60 bridge over I-25 will also be closed during those times.
The closures are part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Berthoud to Johnstown Project, according to CDOT.
Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information
- Sign up for project or travel alerts
- See scheduled lane closures
- Connect with CDOT on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook