ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — From a fire last year to no hot water now, people living at Club Valencia condominiums are facing one issue after the next and don’t know where to turn.

More than 80 people had to move out of their homes at the Valencia condominiums on Feb. 1. A large unrepaired portion of the building remains surrounded by a fence. Others living in an undamaged section of the building told FOX31 they are coping with maintenance problems like a lack of hot water.

Cell phone footage shows the struggle of trying to get a warm shower over the last month for one Club Valencia resident, who isn’t the only one experiencing the issue.

“Running water or hot water is out there in Never Never Land and we’ve had an increase in cockroaches and mice, which is not nice.” resident Jackie Erhard said.

“My car got broken into. They used to have security. I don’t know what happened,” resident Ray Thompson said. “The water doesn’t work.”

Residents told FOX31 they’ve reached out to the homeowner’s association for help, but the problems persist and the asbestos signs stay up.

Health department responds to Club Valencia worries

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the HOA president and are still waiting to hear back about how soon the damaged part of the building will be repaired, when the hot water will be fixed and any financial arrangements made for owners who are still unable to sell their units.

The health department shared the following statement with FOX31:

“Arapahoe County Public Health does not have regulatory authority over housing issues. However, whenever there is a potential threat to health or safety as it pertains to housing, our Environmental Health Consumer Protection team works to support impacted individuals, conduct investigations when indicated, facilitate conversations between property owners, managers, homeowners, residents, etc. We also do our best to connect individuals to resources that fit their individual situations, such as code enforcement (when appropriate) and wraparound services in our community when indicated.

“Since Dec. 1, Arapahoe County Public Health has received three complaints regarding the Club Valencia condominiums at 1300 S. Parker Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County. Two of these complaints were mainly regarding heat and hot water, with hot water specifically mentioned in the complaints. The third complaint was about pests, which were mentioned in all complaints. Our Environmental Health Consumer Protection team has an assigned inspector that has been working with Club Valencia residents and staff as recently as last week to investigate their public health and safety concerns and on-site response.

“At this time, we have not received any complaints that indicate residents have no water at all (rather than only a lack of hot water), nor have the complaints we have received indicated a high number of residents are impacted by these issues That said, due to previous complaints, the Arapahoe County Public Health team will continue to work alongside the affected homeowners and the homeowner’s association to facilitate conversations and find solutions that protect the health and safety of Arapahoe County residents,” the statement concludes.