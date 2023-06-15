DENVER (KDVR) — Word of a potential plea deal has been reported for the person charged in the mass shooting at Club Q, and victims are ready to shift focus.

It might have taken years to mete out justice if Anderson Aldrich had been tried for the Club Q shooting that killed five people in November. Now, a guilty plea could come as early as the upcoming arraignment on June 26. Colorado law requires victims to be notified of deals like this.

Victims given that advance notice have also been asked to prepare for the possible release of surveillance video from the attack.

Ashtin Gamblin, a former door girl at the club, was shot nine times that fatal night but survived. She said the focus shouldn’t be on news reports about Aldrich but on the victims and survivors and what their message is.

“We need to respect the victims and survivors and put a focus towards pride, that this is Pride month,” Gamblin said.

Pride: ‘This is the month for speaking out’

While some want this wrapped up quickly, many victims have put their lives on hold expecting a lengthy trial. Now, they are seeking support and a listening ear to those victims and survivors.

“Trans lives matter, a trans life saved my life. This is Pride month. This is the focus on LGBTQIA, and we need to support that. Throw yourself out there, this is the month for speaking out, advocating, doing what you need to do. If you’re going to support someone in the community, do it and do it with passion.” Gamblin said.

Club Q also released a statement on their Facebook page saying in part, “While we cannot comment on the possible existence of a plea deal, we support the most expedient resolution to this case. It’s quite evident that the defendant deserves to live life in prison without possibility of parole, and we look forward to having justice delivered. For now, our collective focus should remain on the victims of this horrific tragedy and honoring those lost with a permanent tribute.”